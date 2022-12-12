Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 7.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 44,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,311,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.