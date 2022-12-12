Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.92 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

About Parex Resources

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Insiders purchased a total of 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

