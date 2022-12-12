Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.92 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.64.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
