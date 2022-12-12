Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the November 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 52,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

