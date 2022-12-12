Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Kelly Schmidt Sells 2,181 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.85. 843,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

