Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.50 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

