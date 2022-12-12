Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.50 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
