Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.29.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:OSK traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.56. The company had a trading volume of 286,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -253.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$5.02.

Insider Activity

About Osisko Mining

In related news, Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$543,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at C$96,363.61. In other news, Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$543,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,363.61. Also, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,190. Insiders have sold a total of 461,900 shares of company stock worth $1,560,949 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.