Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 73050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Rating)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.