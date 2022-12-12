Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 0.5 %
OEC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71.
Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.
Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
Featured Articles
