Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

OEC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 795,925 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

