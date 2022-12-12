Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Orchid has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

