Oppenheimer Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $60.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

