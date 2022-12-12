OpenBlox (OBX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,918.64

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $55,918.64 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

