Ontology Price Down 5.1% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $154.66 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.42 or 0.07356064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00034283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00075017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024474 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

