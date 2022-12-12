ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

