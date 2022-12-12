Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
