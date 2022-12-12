OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 4,147.9% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 49.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 653.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONCS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

ONCS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,461. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

