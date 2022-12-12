Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

