OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.14 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006678 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $159.39 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00056018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005132 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

