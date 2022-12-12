OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
OFS stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
