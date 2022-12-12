OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

OFS stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

