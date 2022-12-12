Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

