Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.