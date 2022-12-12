NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

