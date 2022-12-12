NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NOW Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. NOW has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

