NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NOW Stock Performance
NOW stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. NOW has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.67.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.