Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.46. 570,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,067,752. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.