NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Short Interest Update

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,187.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NorthView Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. NorthView Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

