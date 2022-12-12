Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMOT opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

About Allied Motion Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

