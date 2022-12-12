Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AMOT opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $43.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.