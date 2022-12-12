North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Raised to C$40.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered North West from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

North West Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. North West has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

