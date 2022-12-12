Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.37. 23,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,636,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 142,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

