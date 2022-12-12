Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,423. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
