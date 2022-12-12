Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,423. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

