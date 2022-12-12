Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 6584758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,404,176 shares of company stock worth $7,776,107. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 992,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 926,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

