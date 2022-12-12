Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nexity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexity Stock Performance

NNXXY stock opened at 4.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.65. Nexity has a one year low of 4.65 and a one year high of 4.65.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Development, Services, and Other Activities divisions. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, hotels, and other industrial spaces.

