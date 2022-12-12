Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.05) to €11.25 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NEXXY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,386. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

