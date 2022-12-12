NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.43.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Jeffrey Roberts bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$287,196.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at C$560,913.01.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

