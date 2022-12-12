New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $33.14

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.14, but opened at $31.96. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 12,157 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,921,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,521.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

