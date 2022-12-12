New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $33.14

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.14, but opened at $31.96. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 12,157 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,921,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,521.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.