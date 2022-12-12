New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in November

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NMTLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 12,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About New Age Metals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Age Metals (NMTLF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.