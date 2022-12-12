Nebulas (NAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $90,010.52 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009533 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $892.50 or 0.05244326 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00507299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,042,961 coins and its circulating supply is 63,531,158 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

