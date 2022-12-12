NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.60 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00009389 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $62.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00056018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005132 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,388,782 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 836,388,782 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.62057653 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $52,657,685.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.