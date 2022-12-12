NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $60.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00009483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00075662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005019 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,388,782 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 836,388,782 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.62057653 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $52,657,685.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

