National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NABZY. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Featured Stories
