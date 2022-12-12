National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the November 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NABZY. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

About National Australia Bank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.53%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

