MUSE ENT NFT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $517,223.23 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $107.52 million and $517,223.23 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.16083086 USD and is up 24.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42,808.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars.

