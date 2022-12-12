Morgan Stanley Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $12.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

