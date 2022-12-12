Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $7.97 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00046903 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $46.72 million and $2.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,584,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,862,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

