MKM Partners Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $900.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $827.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,901,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

