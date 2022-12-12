MIND Technology (MIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of MIND opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

