MIND Technology (MIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

MIND stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

