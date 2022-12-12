Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNMD. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 37.17.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.64 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 2.35 and a 1 year high of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.85 and its 200 day moving average is 7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

