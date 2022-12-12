Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $420.00 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $420.00 million and $8.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $906.90 or 0.05327281 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.24 or 0.30130010 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 770,997,229 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 770,416,750.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54455345 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,118,557.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.