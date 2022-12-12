MiL.k Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.11 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $66.11 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,682,514 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

