Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $164.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

