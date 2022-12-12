M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 573,286 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,286 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $108,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 20,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,994. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

