M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,039 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.56% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $96,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

